Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic considers moving to Birmingham
By Olivia Gunn | February 13, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 6:15 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic could be leaving Columbus as the Tuskegee-Morehouse Board of Directors have been made aware of discussions to move the game.

The board of directors have not received official notification of the move, but feel certain that it will happen. Both universities are in contract negotiations with a city in Alabama. According to Lisa Goodwin, Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic chair, Birmingham is where the game is looking to move to.

A final decision will be announced at an appropriate time. A statement from the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic said in part:

We have enjoyed 84 Years of hosting this “Granddaddy of all Classics” in our City while creating an annual destination for thousands of alumni, family and friends. If the move occurs, the Classic will forever hold a permanent place in the history of Columbus, Georgia.

