Tuscaloosa City Council hires engineers to study flood-prone neighborhood

Pugh says the city got a report back last year that claimed runoff and silt from Tuscaloosa’s V-A Hospital and the University of Alabama-owned Brewer Porch Children’s Center was flowing into the neighborhood from rainwater when it floods. Solving the issue involves the state, the federal government and private property owners who own Patton Lake in the neighborhood where floodwater and silt is being deposited. Pugh said the city is committed to try and fix the flood problem.