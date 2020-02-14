Trussville police make arrest, find weapons and components to make explosives

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Trussville man may face additional charges after police say they found him with drugs, components to make explosives and firearms without serial numbers.
Investigators with the Trussville Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant in the 4700 block of Boulder Drive.
As investigators cleared the house they found what appeared to be a hand grenade inside of a closet along with a high volume of firearms.
Investigators exited the house and called for assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The ATF quickly arrived on scene and determined the grenade was not real and posed no danger.
But as investigators continued to search they located substances that tested positive for the presence of meth and heroin.
During the search investigators also found components used in the making of an explosive device including aerial shells and a blasting cap.
Fully automatic weapons, homemade firearms, firearms with obstructed or no serial numbers, suppressors, and a wide array of drug paraphernalia were also discovered inside of the home.
Robert Estis JR, of Trussville, was arrested for possession of a destructive device, possession of a short barreled rifle, possession of an altered firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Estis will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $321,000.
The Trussville Police Department thanked the ATF-Birmingham Field Office for its quick response and assistance during the investigation.
