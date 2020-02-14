Southern Utah seeks revenge on N. Arizona

LEADING THE CHARGE: Cameron Oluyitan and John Knight III have led the Thunderbirds. Oluyitan is averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while Knight is putting up 12.3 points per game. The Lumberjacks have been led by Cameron Shelton and Brooks DeBisschop. Shelton has averaged 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists while DeBisschop has put up 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CAMERON: Oluyitan has connected on 38.6 percent of the 114 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last five games. He's also converted 85.3 percent of his free throws this season.