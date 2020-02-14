Shelby Co. authorities searching for missing teenage girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Shelby County are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Sindy Pigford was reported missing on February 14 and was last seen in the area of Dunnavant Valley Road near the Town of Mt. Laurel. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing 135 pounds.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Clayton Smith at (205) 670-6153 or csmith@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.
