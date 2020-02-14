Pelham Business Alliance looking for new members

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Business Alliance is encouraging more businesses to join their organization. The alliance is fairly new and working to get the word out about how they support the community.
Their goal is to support to local business owners because they feel small businesses are the foundation for any city. They have monthly meetings and this month’s meeting was on creative human resource solutions. At these meetings they also discuss new business trends and brainstorm ideas.
Karen Apel is a owner of the Empire Autohaus in Pelham and a member of the PBA. She says being a member has helped her during some the tough times business owners face.
“I love getting to know the business owners. I love being able to support other business owners. I am encouraged to know that sometimes they are going through the same thing I’m going through, looking for staff or business is slow and it’s not just me so it’s been a great support group,” she explains.
There is a Shop Local Pelham event coming up in March. The event offers a lot of local publicity for your business and any business can participate for $25 dollars. To learn more about how to get involved visit the Shop Local Facebook.
