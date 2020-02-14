Officials talk school security amid Parkland shooting anniversary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday is the two year anniversary of the Parkland Florida shooting that left 17 people dead at a high school. The tragedy caused the nation’s schools to take another look at their security. Educators and those who work security for schools say they all believe schools are now safer, but nothing is one hundred percent safe. They all say it’s an ongoing process.
The images of what happened in Parkland, Florida is recalled by many on this Valentine’s Day. The shooting caused national studies and new laws for provide security to make students and teachers safer. The Executive Director of the National Association of School Resource Officers believes they are.
“It’s always an ongoing effort I think trying to make schools safer or any area safer. I think a lot of progress has been made,” Mo Canady, Executive Director NASRO said.
At Center Point High School, Principal Van Phillips said it’s now harder for a threat to get to students at his or any other county school.
“There are two sets of doors before you can get to the place where students are. You have to be buzzed in at both locations,” Phillips said
One dramatic change is the number of school resource officers now present in schools. Canady said the SRO’s are more than just door guards. They are developing relationships to help protect students.
“We have that opportunity to stop that through relationships and through information we get. That kind of intelligence is incredibly important to us,” Canady said.
While many believe children are safer, there are always concerns that more needs to be done.
“There is not one fool proof method. As long as we have violence in the ears, we have violence in our schools. in our communities and in in our churches,” Phillips said.
Jefferson County now has full time deputies at all county schools. Canady said there is also new technology like better scanners and even facial recognition is coming in the future.
