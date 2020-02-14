Mercedes Marathon brings in athletes from all over the country, including special group from Chicago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of runners will hit the streets of Birmingham for the 19th Mercedes-Benz Marathon this weekend, including one group who traveled all the way from Chicago to race in the Superhero 5K on Saturday.
The group is called Dare2Tri, a paratriathlon program for individuals with physical disabilities and visual impairments, such as amputation or blindness. This group flew in Thursday and practiced Friday morning at Homewood’s track as they prep for the 5K tomorrow. Some athletes, who are visually impaired, were in need of a guided runner, and the Birmingham running community has shown up to help.
“It’s always great to have volunteers come in wherever we go and help support our athletes because a lot of us athletes wouldn’t be able to do it without the help of a guide, or someone assisting them in some way, so it helps allow all of us to participate along with able body athletes,” said Dare2Tri athlete Kelly Worrell.
The Mercedes-Benz Super Hero 5K is a small part in Dare2Tri’s triathlon training this weekend. They are also swimming and biking at the Lakeshore Foundation as part of their training camp.
