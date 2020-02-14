Llama, llama loves Valentine’s Day!

Valentine 'Llama-grams'
By Hannah Ward | February 13, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 6:41 PM

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena Hollow Farm is offering a very unique Valentine’s surprise.

Call it love from a llama.

For $50 Helena Hollows will bring a llama to you to surprise your significant other.

We got to see one of the surprises Thursday where a husband surprised his llama-loving wife with a gift that she says may be the best yet.

But just warning you this loving llama might try to steal a kiss from your Valentine if you are not careful.

Helena Hollow is also offering prom proposals with goats, a kangaroo, or a llama.

For more information call 205-541-8150.

