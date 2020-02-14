Huntsville woman accused of poisoning husband pleads not guilty

Huntsville woman accused of poisoning husband pleads not guilty
Source: Madison County Jail (Source: Madison County Jail)
February 13, 2020 at 2:13 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 4:39 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello waived her arraignment and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Cappello is accused of poisoning her husband Jim Cappello in 2018 using insulin.

Authorities say that Cappello reported her husband missing after killing him. His body was found in the couple’s garage.

The victim
The victim (Source: Cappello family)

Investigators previously testified that Cappello stole insulin from the hospital where she worked.

[ READ MORE: Police say Alabama nurse used insulin to poison husband ]

Jim Cappello was a well known private investigator.

[ READ MORE: Family speaks about murdered private investigator ]

Her trial is currently set for March, but her attorney has asked for an indefinite delay.

[ READ MORE: Murder trial set for Huntsville woman accused of poisoning husband ]

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.