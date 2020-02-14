Governor Ivey signs order forming study group for gambling policy

“I am committed to, once and for all, getting the facts so that the people of Alabama can make an informed decision on what has been a hotly debated topic for many years,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Without a doubt, there will be ramifications if we eventually expand gaming options in our state just as there are costs associated with doing nothing. Every so often, this issue resurfaces through a new form of legislation. By my estimation, we’ve had more than 180 bills regarding a lottery or expanded gaming since the late 1990s.