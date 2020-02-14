Gardendale PD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale police are searching for the person who robbed the Dollar General on New Castle Road Monday night.
According to police, a make suspect entered the Dollar General wearing faded jeans, a black Jordan hoodie and a red ball cap with a blue bandana covering his face. He can bee seen in surveillance video yielding a gun at an employee behind the register.
The suspect was described as tall and slender and left the parking lot in a silver two door BMW with unknown plates. The model number is estimated to be between 2000 and 2010.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Gardendale Detective Zac Drummond at 205-631-5722.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.