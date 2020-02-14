FIRST ALERT: Icy spots possible on roadways Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A FIRST ALERT for temperatures to tumble into the mid and upper 20s and for it to feel like it’s in the upper teens and lower 20s. We could see some icy spots form on roadways, especially between 4-8 a.m. Please be extra careful on the roads tomorrow morning especially on bridges and overpasses or any place that water is standing. Runoff is still occurring and so be careful near the side of the roads and watch where you are walking too. I wouldn’t be shocked to hear about icy patches forming on 280 because there are still areas of standing water. Don’t forget to adjust your thermostat and keep the pets inside.
After a cold start to Valentine’s Day, temperatures don’t warm up a bunch and will level off in the middle and upper 40s. Sunshine returns for Friday with a clear sky Friday evening. Don’t forget the big coat.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry. We will likely start Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the first half of Saturday with clouds moving in by the evening. High temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s. By Sunday morning, we will start the day with temperatures in the low to mid-40s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We have a small chance for a few showers Sunday, but most of the rain will likely be confined in the southern half of the state. Most locations will remain dry Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. The weather will be chilly for the Mercedes-Benz Marathon this weekend in Birmingham, but at least we’ll stay dry.
NEXT WEEK: We will enter next week with more unsettled weather moving into Central Alabama. Monday is looking mostly dry, but rain chances are expected to increase by Tuesday. Spring-like temperatures are expected to return again with highs in the 60s and 70s. Another cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It will likely drop our temperatures below average by Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. At this point, the threat for severe weather next week looks extremely low.
