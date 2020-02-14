FIRST ALERT: Icy spots possible on roadways Friday morning

WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry. We will likely start Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the first half of Saturday with clouds moving in by the evening. High temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s. By Sunday morning, we will start the day with temperatures in the low to mid-40s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We have a small chance for a few showers Sunday, but most of the rain will likely be confined in the southern half of the state. Most locations will remain dry Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. The weather will be chilly for the Mercedes-Benz Marathon this weekend in Birmingham, but at least we’ll stay dry.