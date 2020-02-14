Chase from Georgia ends with car crashing into Oxford business; 2 men in custody

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford police have two people in custody following a chase that started in Georgia.
Authorities in Georgia were chasing a stolen vehicle out of Houston, Texas with two men inside. The pursuit continued onto US Highway 78 into Oxford and then south on Alabama 21.
The vehicle crashed into a business at Elm Street and Highway 21.
Both men were taken into custody at Wendy’s on Tower Road. They are being held on several charges at this time including receiving stolen property and drug charges.
