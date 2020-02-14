Bessemer police stop SUV packed with 80 pounds of pot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police made a big marijuana bust Thursday.
Officers stopped a 2016 white Chevrolet Impala while on I-459 around mile marker 2.
During the traffic stop the officer deployed his K-9 which picked up on drugs in the SUV.
While searching the SUV the officer found 41 packages containing marijuana in three large bags. The total weight of the marijuana was 80 lbs.
The driver was identified as 26-year-old Lorin Lewis from Atlanta, GA. Lewis was charged with trafficking in marijuana. He has a bond of $750,000.
If anyone has additional information pertaining to this case or any other crime in Bessemer, they are encouraged to contact the Bessemer Police Department at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541.
