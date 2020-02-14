Baseball coach closing in on milestone win #1,100

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - One-thousand one-hundred victories as a baseball coach is an impressive number to talk about. It is also the number of wins Wallace State Community College Baseball Coach Randy Putman is closing in on.
In his 31st season with the Lions, Putman has a winning percentage just above 69 percent. He needs just three more wins to reach the milestone number, and is currently the fourth most active wins at the Junior College level.
“Well it just means I’ve been doing it for a long time,” said Putman. “Very grateful to have had good players in the past, because without good players that want to win you are not going to be successful.”
Putman has lead Wallace St. to 28 winning seasons out of 30, has been named the coach of the year in Alabama seven times and his teams have made six world series appearances.
Putman is from Birmingham, Ala., and played collegiate baseball at Jacksonville State University, and three years of pro ball in the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres organizations.
