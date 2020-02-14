Bama Carry files lawsuit against city of Sumiton over gun free zone

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the state’s largest guns rights groups is suing the city of Sumiton in Walker County, alleging that it violated gun laws at a city festival.
In the lawsuit, Bama Carry says Sumiton put up signs saying guns were not allowed during 2018 Frog Festival. Bama Carry says at the 2019 festival, the city attempted to circumvent state law and ban firearms as well.
The group also believe the city leased out city streets to private vendors to try and keep the event gun free. Bama Carry has filed multiple public records request from the city about all of this. So far they haven't received anything. Paul Arnold with Bama Carry says the goal on the lawsuit is simple.
“To let the city know that they are not above the law. We are law abiding citizens. We expect them to be the same,” Arnold said.
We’re still waiting to hear back from the mayor of Sumiton. The Frog Festival is held every year in October.
