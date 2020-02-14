Alabama Rep. explains mandatory vasectomy bill; public reacts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Representative Rolanda Hollis has introduced A piece of legislation that is catching a lot of people’s attention. The bill requires men to get a vasectomy by the time they are 50 years old or after fathering three children.
People on the street are shaking their head at the bill.
“I think it’s absurd first of all. It’s delusional for somebody to tell somebody they have to have a mandatory vasectomy,” DeMarcus Furlow said.
“I’m not going to do it. I’m not going to be a part of it cause what if I want to have four kids one day and I can’t have kids because I’m 37 and have three kids,” RaVon Dovard said.
Women also tend to question the bill. Especially a mother with four children.
" We are grown up. We can do what we want to. After we got out of our parents house. We should b e able to do what we want to," Kelle Akana said.
Hollis said she is sending a message. She doesn’t believe the bill will pass but she wants to show opposition to the abortion ban the legislature passed last year without any exemptions.
Hollis said the following in a statement:
" Many have seen HB238 as an outrageous overstep. Yet, year after year the majority party continues to introduce new legislation that tries to dictate a woman’s body and her reproductive rights. We should view this as the same outrageous overstep in authority. The Vasectomy bill is meant to to neutralize last year’s abortion ban bill, and sends the message that men should not be legislating what women do with their bodies. Just as I would turn to my doctor over my state legislator to make recommendations when deciding whether or not to have a surgery, or whether or not to take a certain type of medicine – it is my doctor with whom I – or any of my loved ones – should consult when it comes to making the incredibly difficult decisions related to my personal reproductive rights. Alabama taxpayers have been forced to hand over more than $2.5 million in legal fees to the ACLU to fight unconstitutional attempts to restrict women’s access to reproductive healthcare, and the majority party’s continued attempts to restrict women’s reproductive rights could cost Alabamians even more."
While most oppose the bill, a number say the fully understand the message Hollis is trying to send.
“I felt the same about the abortion. It’s crazy. You should have a choice,” Furlow said.
The abortion ban bill passed the Alabama legislature overwhelmingly. Backers hope it will lead the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.