University of Montevallo freezes tuition for 2nd year

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Montevallo has frozen tuition for the second straight year.
In addition to freezing tuition, the UM Board of Trustees also took the extra steps of freezing fees and housing rates.
“Montevallo’s tuition freeze is yet another example of our family of learners putting students first,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM president. “The trustees, faculty and staff are here to serve students first and freezing tuition for yet another year is one more way we can help UM students prepare for exciting and meaningful futures.”
