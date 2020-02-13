Two dead after gunfight inside Walmart in Mobile; both identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police confirmed that the two men wounded in a shootout inside a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Mobile on Wednesday evening have died.
Police received the first call around 8:41 p.m. at the store located at 2570 Government Boulevard in Mobile.
"We just heard bam bam bam, at least 6 or 8 shots," said Sandi Christin, who was in the store when the shots rang out.
According to Mobile Police, the two men shot got into an argument and then pulled out guns and shot at each other. Both men were wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment where they later died.
They were identified as 44-year-old Seantatis Kirksey and 21-year-old Jacquess Thompson.
FOX10 News was able to get into contact with Kirksey's Family, but they did not want to go on camera. They said they are devastated by the loss.
Police said no one else inside the store was wounded.
Shoppers at the store on Thursday say they are concerned.
"It really does concern me that you can't even go to the grocery store without fear for your life," said Leigh Brown.
“I’m glad I wasn’t here when it happened, that’s the first thing that came to mind and I’m glad nobody else was hurt except the two people that were doing it,” said Caryn McWilliams.
