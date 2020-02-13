In Supreme Court race, most voters undecided

By TODD STACY, Alabama Daily News
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A majority of voters are undecided on the Republican race for Supreme Court justice between incumbent Justice Greg Shaw and challenger Sen. Cam Ward, a new Alabama Daily News poll shows.
In the survey of likely Republican primary voters, 24% said they would vote for Shaw if the election were held today while 19% said they would vote for Ward. A full 57% of voters remain undecided in the race.
The poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida from Feb.4 – Feb. 6 on behalf of Alabama Daily News and its news partners. A total of 400 likely Republican primary voters were interviewed live by telephone statewide with a margin of error of +/- 5%.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.