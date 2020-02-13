Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Davalyn Walker!
Davalyn is a senior at Leeds High School with a 3.6 GPA. She is Senior Class President, an LHS Ambassador, President of Future Teachers of America, and a member of FCCLA and NHS. She also volunteers through the Moody Miracle League and other activities. Her positive attitude and compassionate leadership always show.
Davalyn, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.