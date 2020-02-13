Recent rains may impact roof repair times

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you are likely dealing with leaky roofs after the recent storm system that brought several inches of rain, but it may be a while before you can get repair work done.
Roofing companies say they’re swamped with calls from people. So getting work done on your roof may take some time because so many people in the area need work done.
You may also have to wait because it’s not safe for a roofer to get on your home because they’re still wet from rain that’s collected.
“You see a lot of pressure being put on the roof system. This can lead to exposing minor leaks that don’t typically show up in a casual drizzle,” said Jase Buttram, Roof Estimator with Hinke Roofing.
Although you may be able to get a roofer to come out and do an assessment or estimate, the real work may have to wait. Rain drenched roofs make it too dangerous for even the most experienced roofer to do work because they could slip or cause more damage.
“You might get a weak spot,” said Buttram, “Though you may not end up with a cartoon like human size hole in your roof, you may end up with a foot."
Until your problem can be completely fixed, roofing experts suggest that you use buckets to try and catch water - depending on how much is leaking - or work with a roofing company to install a tarp.
Roofing experts suggest not trying to do work yourself and do research on the roofing company before you allow them to complete work.
