Prayer vigil set for Cullman Co. deputy injured in crash

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A prayer vigil will be held Saturday for Deputy Adam Clark and his K9 partner, Figo.
The vigil will begin at 10 a.m. at Depot Park in Cullman.
Clark was critically injured in a crash on Tuesday when he wrecked his cruiser on Highway 69 South near Bremen. He is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Figo is being treated in Auburn.
Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry held a news conference Wednesday. He said “We’re not out of danger yet, but we are making progress in a critical situation.”
The weather is being blamed for Clark’s accident.
