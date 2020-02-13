Pelham Police Department mourns death of 14-year veteran

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police officer Chuck Bradley died Wednesday at the age of 44.
“We are heartbroken,” said Chief Patrick Cheatwood. “Officer Bradley was a part of our family, and he will be greatly missed.”
Officer Bradley had been in law enforcement for 20 years and had been with the Pelham Police Department for 14 years.
“We ask that you pray for his family and all of his family here at Pelham PD in the days, weeks, months and years to come.”
Bradley’s cause of death has not been determined and funeral arrangements have not been finalized.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.