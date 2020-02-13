THE MASKED SINGER tour coming to Birmingham

“As the formation of FOX Alternative Entertainment allowed us to bring production of THE MASKED SINGER under the FOX banner, we can now explore new and exciting ways to grow this hit franchise,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. “THE MASKED SINGER national tour is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring THE MASKED SINGER and its beloved characters to fans and families across the across the country, live and in person.”