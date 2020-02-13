THE MASKED SINGER tour coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You love the show, the guessing, and the surprise, and now THE MASKED SINGER tour is coming to your backyard.
On the heels of the Season Three debut of FOX’s #1 hit THE MASKED SINGER, Right Angle Entertainment today announced an all new live show, THE MASKED SINGER National Tour will hit the road.
The music, the incredible costumes and the drama will stop at the BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham on June 30th, bringing the #1 show on television to a live audience.
Presented by Live Nation, THE MASKED SINGER tour kicks off in Detroit, MI, on May 28 before zigzagging its way to more than 45 cities. Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life onstage, as well as surprise celebrity guests, amazing new performances and a can’t-miss live show for audiences of all ages.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now at LiveNation.com or at the BJCC Central Ticket Office during regular business hours.
“As the formation of FOX Alternative Entertainment allowed us to bring production of THE MASKED SINGER under the FOX banner, we can now explore new and exciting ways to grow this hit franchise,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. “THE MASKED SINGER national tour is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring THE MASKED SINGER and its beloved characters to fans and families across the across the country, live and in person.”
The live show will feature two celebrity guest hosts, as well as one local celebrity who will be in a top-secret disguise, keeping the audience guessing until they are unmasked at the end of the night.
For more information including the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit www.themaskedsingertour.com.
