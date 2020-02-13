FIRST ALERT: Rain moves out and cold air moves in!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! We are starting the day cloudy and rainy with scattered showers continuing to move through Central Alabama. The Flash Flood Watch continues through 6 a.m. this morning with additional rainfall totals likely adding up to an inch or less. The severe threat from yesterday is over, so we are only expecting rain and maybe some embedded thunder. A few showers are still capable of producing 30-35 mph winds, so we can’t rule out the small chance for a few trees falling over this morning. We will likely see the rain move out of here by noon. High temperatures for today already occurred early this morning with most of us in the 60s. Temperatures are cooling into the 50s, but they are expected to drop into the 40s as cooler air begins to move into Central Alabama early this evening. We are expecting us to stay cloudy for the rest of today with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. When you factor in the breezy conditions this afternoon, it will feel several degrees cooler. A freeze is looking likely tonight, so you will need to bundle up if you have any evening plans.
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s tonight for areas along and north of I-20. With widespread rainfall this week, the ground and some road surfaces will likely remain wet in a few places tonight. Any wet spots on bridges/overpasses could result in black ice resulting in slick spots tomorrow morning. Please be extra careful on the roads tomorrow morning.
VALENTINE’S DAY: Friday is shaping up to be a sunny and dry day. We are forecasting temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 40s. With breezy northerly winds, it will feel like it is a few degrees cooler. You will definitely need to keep a coat around tomorrow, but you won’t need the umbrella!
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday and Sunday is looking mostly dry across Central Alabama. We will likely start Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the first half of Saturday with clouds moving in by the evening. High temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s. By Sunday morning, we will start the day with temperatures in the low to mid 40s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We have a small chance for a few showers Sunday, but most of the rain will likely be confined in the southern half of the state. Most locations will remain dry Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. The weather will be chilly for the Mercedes-Benz Marathon this weekend in Birmingham, but at least we’ll stay dry.
NEXT BIG THING: We will enter next week with more unsettled weather moving into Central Alabama. Monday is looking mostly dry, but rain chances are expected to increase by Tuesday. Spring-like temperatures are expected to return again with highs in the 60s and 70s. Another cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It will likely drop our temperatures below average by Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. At this point, the threat for severe weather next week looks extremely low. If the forecast changes, we will let you know!
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a great Thursday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.