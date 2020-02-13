FIRST ALERT: Rain moves out and cold air moves in!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! We are starting the day cloudy and rainy with scattered showers continuing to move through Central Alabama. The Flash Flood Watch continues through 6 a.m. this morning with additional rainfall totals likely adding up to an inch or less. The severe threat from yesterday is over, so we are only expecting rain and maybe some embedded thunder. A few showers are still capable of producing 30-35 mph winds, so we can’t rule out the small chance for a few trees falling over this morning. We will likely see the rain move out of here by noon. High temperatures for today already occurred early this morning with most of us in the 60s. Temperatures are cooling into the 50s, but they are expected to drop into the 40s as cooler air begins to move into Central Alabama early this evening. We are expecting us to stay cloudy for the rest of today with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. When you factor in the breezy conditions this afternoon, it will feel several degrees cooler. A freeze is looking likely tonight, so you will need to bundle up if you have any evening plans.