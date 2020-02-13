Fewer seats at Bryant-Denny for Golden Flake A-Day Game this April

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Construction At Bryant-Denny Stadium means changes for this year’s spring game for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The 2020 Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game will be played on April 18 and is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kick.
Ongoing construction at Bryant-Denny Stadium will limit the stadium’s capacity for the 2020 A-Day Game to approximately 30,000-35,000. Seating will be available on the east and south sides in the lower and upper bowls.
There will be limited concessions available at select stands and four water stations set up throughout the concourses.
Once capacity at Bryant-Denny Stadium is reached, Sewell-Thomas Stadium will be opened and fans can watch the game live on the video board while also being able to access restrooms and concessions.
Gates open at 10 a.m. and admission is free.
Television details will be released at a later date.
The annual Walk of Fame Ceremony will start at Denny Chimes at 11:15 a.m., and head coach Nick Saban and 2019 captains Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, DeVonta Smith and Tua Tagovailoa will address the crowd.
The captains will then leave prints of their hands and cleats in the concrete as they join a long list of Crimson Tide greats at Denny Chimes.
Public parking for A-Day is free and first-come/first-serve with Crimson Ride shuttles beginning their game day routes at 7 a.m. For more parking, traffic and A-Day information go to UAGameday.com.
Once again, Alabama’s clear bag policy will be in effect during the 2020 season, beginning with the A-Day Game along with walk-through metal detectors.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.