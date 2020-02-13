Eat Highlands: Citrus Chicken Piccata

Place two separate bowls next to your stove. In the first one, whisk the two eggs together. In the second one, combine the bread crumbs and the flour. Heat the olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. When the butter has melted and the mixture is hot, start making the chicken by dipping each piece first in the egg and then in the flour mixture, being sure to press it into the chicken on each side. Then place each piece right into the frying pan.