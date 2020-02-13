Eat Highlands: Citrus Chicken Piccata

Ingredients
2 boneless skinless chicken breasts
1/4 cup olive oil divided
4 tablespoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper
2 eggs
1/3 cup breadcrumbs
1/3 cup AP flour
1/4 cup olive oil
4 tablespoons butter divided
1 cup white wine
3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1t lemon zest
1t orange zest
3 T fresh squeezed orange juice
1T capers
1T fresh parsley chopped
2T butter
Instructions
Place your chicken breasts in a gallon size freezer strength ziploc bag, one at a time, and pound them to an even 1/4" thickness. Once they have all been thinned as much as possible, place them all back into the ziploc bag and add the soy sauce, salt and pepper. Seal the bag and let the chicken rest on the counter for 10-30 minutes.
Place two separate bowls next to your stove. In the first one, whisk the two eggs together. In the second one, combine the bread crumbs and the flour. Heat the olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. When the butter has melted and the mixture is hot, start making the chicken by dipping each piece first in the egg and then in the flour mixture, being sure to press it into the chicken on each side. Then place each piece right into the frying pan.
Brown well on each side, about 3 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the pan and reserve to a plate.
Add the wine, lemon juice and capers to the pan. Use a spatula to crape up all of the brown bits and then let the sauce simmer for a few minutes while it reduces by half. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and stir to combine. Plate the chicken and pour sauce over the top. Top with fresh parsley
