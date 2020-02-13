City of Center Point cracking down in illegal dumping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The mayor of Center Point mayor is trying to keep his city clean, but some don’t want to play by the rules.
“One reason we started the city back in 2002 was because it was getting trashed up and it wasn’t a city,” says Mayor Tom Henderson.
Back then it was just unincorporated Jefferson County. But making it a city brought in regulations, code enforcement and public works. They worked hard to clean it up and make it a community with public parks and areas for families to gather.
“We love working to make it a clean city and make it a place people want to live," says Henderson.
And since then, folks have had a choice, sign up for garbage/trash pickup or take it to the city dump yourself. However, Henderson says people seem to be confusing the city dump with abandoned property and parking lots.
“We’ve had several city-wide cleanups and cleaned up the same spot and then have to go back again and do it later.”
They decided to make it mandatory to sign up for trash and garbage pickup, which costs $12 a month. They’ve been enforcing it for about nine months.
“First thing we do is write them a notice and tell them they’ve got ten days to sign up. If they don’t, then we can come and clean up whatever garbage is there and then fine them or charge them for the cost of us having to do the cleanup for them.”
Which can cost between $50-200. Henderson says save your money, save your city and make it someplace the next generation can be proud of.
“We think we do a good job keeping the city clean but we want help getting it better. Just making it as good as it can be.”
Advanced Disposal is who you call to sign up. You can reach them at 205-680-7000.
