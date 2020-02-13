Center Point Elem. to honor student killed during family dispute

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Center Point Elementary school will come together on Valentine’s Day to remember one of their classmates who lost his life to gun violence.
Ta’Narius “TJ” Moore Jr. was hit and killed by a stray bullet after getting stuck in the crossfire of a family dispute last December. He was just 5 years-old.
Friday at 10:00 a.m. TJ’s classmates, teacher and principal will plant a tree in his memory. A balloon release will follow.
"TJ was a ray of sunshine in his class and our entire school. Every time he was seen he had a smile on his face. We thought that Valentine’s Day would be a great day to memorialize and plant a tree in his honor,” said Jay Gary, Center Point Elementary Principal.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.