The Bright Star: Buffalo chicken dip

First, in a saute pan... cook the carrot, onion, and celery in a small amount of oil until tender. Cool the veggies completely. Next, combine the cream cheese, blue cheese and dressing in a large mixing bowl and mix well. Then, combine the chicken, buffalo sauce, and dry ranch mix in another bowl and mix until combined. Place the chicken mix in a half pan and smooth out. Mix the veggies and the cream cheese mixture together and spread it out over the chicken.