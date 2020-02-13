The Bright Star: Buffalo chicken dip

Buffalo chicken dip
Ingredients:
1 pack of good heart rotisserie chicken - chopped
2 cups of buffalo sauce (bullards)
1 tablespoon dry ranch mix
1 cup of diced onion
1 cup of diced celery
1 cup of diced carrots
1.5 lb of cream cheese softened
1 cup of bleu cheese crumbles
1 cup of blue cheese dressing
2 cup of cheddar cheese shredded
Directions:
First, in a saute pan... cook the carrot, onion, and celery in a small amount of oil until tender. Cool the veggies completely. Next, combine the cream cheese, blue cheese and dressing in a large mixing bowl and mix well. Then, combine the chicken, buffalo sauce, and dry ranch mix in another bowl and mix until combined. Place the chicken mix in a half pan and smooth out. Mix the veggies and the cream cheese mixture together and spread it out over the chicken.
Bake at 350 degrees, covered for 45 minutes. Top with cheddar cheese and bake for another 15 minutes.
Serve with tortilla chips. Enjoy!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.