UAB Blazers football team honor veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week - is national salute to Veteran Patients week, and at the VA in Birmingham - the UAB Blazers were showing veterans and their families love today.
“We’re big about giving back to our community and especially our veterans,” says Timothy Alexander. He’s the director of character development, career placement and community outreach UAB football. “Anytime we can go right down the road and serve our veterans at the VA hospital we do, and our players really look forward to it.”
The football team and mascot, along with Salvation army volunteers, greeted patients their families, and their caregivers as they got off the elevators today with applause and gratitude.
They signed autographs, took pictures, and handed out snacks and drinks.
The team volunteers in the community twice a week.
“What can you give from the opportunity you get. It’s a privilege to play football and it’s a privilege to be able to give back. Who you are is more important than what you do,” says Alexander. “We want our athletes to be great not just on the field, but also off the field.”
You can salute veterans this week too, all week events are being held at the Birmingham VA during National Salute to Veteran Patients week. It will culminate Friday with a flower delivery for veterans.
“We just want to tell them how much we love them, and how much we thank them,” says Charmel Taylor-Pines with the VA. “Veterans day is a great day to celebrate, but we want them to know they are loved during February.”
