Students from Alabama School of Fine Arts Math-Science Department to compete in D.C.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you know What is the most common name of the protein that synthesizes DNA? What about the molar heat of vaporization for water at its boiling point and in kilojoules per mole?
The students on The Alabama School of Fine Arts science bowl team do.
Teams from the school just won first and second place in the statewide science bowl finals in Mobile.
Now the winning team, will be heading to D.C. to present Alabama in the national competition.
“It was a really close match in the finals,” says James Shi. He’s a Sophomore on the winning science bowl team. “We were neck and neck the whole game, and we pulled off one question at the every end.”
This is the second year in a row a team from ASFA has won first place, and traveled to D.C. to compete.
The U.S. Department of energy is covering the cost of the trip.
“Their flights are covered, their stay at the clover leaf, which is like a resort, is paid for. They don’t pay for anything. They get a day at the national mall to tour the city and museums,” says their teacher Susan Lagrone.
The team of five students will travel with their teacher in late April.
“Right now we are just studying as hard as we can,” says Shi. “We are all good friends, and this team has brought us together even more.”
They will also have the chance to attend a symposium where they hear lectures from some of the top scientists in the country.
If you want to learn more about the math and science program at ASFA, check out their website. The school has extended their application deadline for next year until February 14th.
