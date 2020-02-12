Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Laycee Cordell.
Laycee is a senior at Curry High School with a 4.08 GPA. She is Senior Class President, a National Honor Society and Beta Club member, a Peer Leader and plays multiple sports. Outside the classroom, she is a leader who volunteers with the Chamber of Commerce and is a Honduras mission team member at her church.
Laycee, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.