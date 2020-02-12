Pitbull attacks neighbor’s pets, owner arrested

“When I heard that it was a pitbull or pitbull mix, that always concerns us because it contributes to the stereotype that these particular animals are always involved in these particular cases more so than others and that’s not true. We have other animals that can run at large that are other breeds, Chihuahuas, Pomeranians, Labradors that can harm other people’s pets or harm people,” said Black-Cornelious. “It doesn’t matter what breed of dog you’ve got you need to humanely contain your dog so that your dog can not hurt other people, children, or pets.”