5 people rescued by boat from Moundville neighborhood

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A medical emergency resulted in the rescue of five people in Moundville Tuesday.
They were all trying to get out of a neighborhood surrounded by a river on one side and flood waters on the other.
First responders showed up to rescue one person, but by the time they arrived on scene they found five people who needed help.
It all started around 2:00 p.m.
There were people in the Riverview Beach Road subdivision who needed to be rescued by boat.
This started with a cancer patient who needed medicine. That person was eventually taken by ambulance to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.
And one woman on an oxygen tank was fearful her power could go out, so Hale County EMA, State troopers and others used a boat to rescue them.
We talked to a neighbor who needed help. “No way to cook or anything. I’m having to be on oxygen sometimes too, and if the power had gone out it would have been bad.”
Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says they are in constant contact with people in communities along the Black Warrior River, So if anyone has medical problems and needs help getting out there’s a system in place to help them.
