Pelham looking into flooding issues in Holland Lakes neighborhood

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Holland Lakes neighborhood in Pelham saw some major flooding issues, but now all of that water is gone and residents are shocked how quickly the water receded.
Neighbors say that the city cleared some issues in the storm drainage and that all the water that covered the street drained like bath water.
Thankfully the city was able to figure out what was happening.
Several neighbors still have the sandbags blocking their garage just in case things get bad again overnight. When the city was passing out sandbags last night, they could not believe it.
