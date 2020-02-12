Mercedes Marathon is the first marathon in Alabama to become sensory inclusive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Whether you’re a runner or a spectator, the Mercedes Marathon is making it easier for everyone to enjoy race weekend.
For the first time, the Mercedes Marathon will be sensory inclusive and will offer sensory bags for those people who suffer from PTSD or are on the autism spectrum.
The sensory bags can be checked out with a drivers license at Rail Road Park and include headphones, fidgets, a lap pad and several other items to help people feel more comfortable in a loud environment.
“At a race there’s a lot of cheering, yelling and hollering. By providing sensory bags, with headphones and fidgets, we can really assure that individuals, no matter what they’re ability, can enjoy the race as a spectator, as a cheerleader or even as a runner,” said Uma Srivastava, COO of Kulture City.
There will also be a sensory van available for people who need a quiet space. The Mercedes Marathon is the first marathon in the state of Alabama to become sensory inclusive and just the second marathon in the nation.
