Lake levels inching down after days of rain in East Alabama

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - After days of high water, lake levels are starting to go down in East Alabama.
The levels on Lake Neely Henry were up around 511 feet when this video was taken this morning, at Neely Henry Dam on the Calhoun\St. Clair County line.
The dam began releasing water, and we saw some low levels of the backwaters near Ohatchee and Southside. We even saw a docked pontoon boat sitting on the ground, where water had receded.
However, levels appear to still be up on the Coosa River in the Gadsden area.
Parts of River Walk Park in East Gadsden and Ferry Park in Hokes Bluff were underwater. The mayor of Hokes Bluff even closed Ferry Park at one point.
