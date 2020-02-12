Highway 13 still closed in Helena after flooding

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders are keeping a close eye on roadways in Shelby County as the rain continues to fall there.
Highway 13 in Helena right off Highway 52 is still closed. Law enforcement say there’s no way that the road is opening back up Tuesday night.
Water from the creek is almost coming over the guard rails of the bridge. Folks in the area are ready for this rain to stop because the detours are adding time to their commutes.
Kimberly Bonger lives off Highway 13 and says she is sick of avoiding the area. "It makes it about another probably 10 to 15 minutes longer depending on the traffic sometimes longer than that having to avoid this,” Bonger explains.
Several departments in Shelby County are keeping an eye on some of the roadways with fear that they could flood again over the next 48 hours, but as of now it looks like this is the only closure we have in Shelby County.
