Flooding concerns in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in one Hueytown community are keeping a close eye on the weather.
They had to deal with major flooding Monday and while it’s receded, there is growing concern with a first alert for more rain.
The neighborhood off Brooklane has had problems with flooding in the past and some homeowners believe it will continue unless something is done in the future.
Zona Mahan took the pictures around her house Monday afternoon of her backyard and other neighbors’ flooded yards.
Tuesday most of the water receded, but not all of it, especially in the intersection of Emerald Avenue and Vista Lane.
The good news is the city sent public works crews out to try and unclog drainage ditches nearby.
Valley Creek is close by and it has flooded a number of times over the years.
Mahan said flood waters did not get into her home this time but she still remembers back 2011.
″It had gotten up to the porch and into the house. We watched and we could tell it was receding as the rain eased up," Mahan said.
Down the street, Darrell Wilson is frustrated since flooding in the past damaged his car. While his home escaped harm this time he is concerned with more rain coming.
“I was upset about it because something could have been done about it. It could have been fixed, and I was upset about it, but you got to live with it,” Wilson said.
Wilson said efforts to fix the problem have failed in the past. He said its an issue that needed to be worked out with the city, the county and some businesses surrounding Valley Creek.
Wilson said he would move but his wife of 54 years said no.
