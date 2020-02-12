FIRST ALERT: Strong and severe storms late this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are mostly dry to start the day with only a few spotty showers showing up on radar. Temperatures are noticeably cooler this morning with most of us in the upper 40s and lower 50s. You’ll need a jacket before you walk out the door today. By this afternoon, you won’t need a jacket as temperatures are expected to warm up into the low to mid 70s. Southerly winds will pick up around 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. There’s a chance for scattered showers to develop this afternoon, but we are not expecting any strong or severe storms. The bulk of heavy rain and strong storm potential will occur late this evening and will continue into the overnight hours. Along with the threat for strong storms, we will also have to watch out for heavy rain and the potential for flooding.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: A new flash flood watch has been issued for all of Central Alabama starting at 4 p.m. today. The watch is expected to expire Thursday morning at 6 a.m. We could record an additional 1-1.5″ of rain as a strong cold front moves through. It is possible that heavy rain could result in flash flooding. It is important to remember to turn around, don’t drown. Never drive into a road covered in water. You never know how deep it is or if the road is washed out. Please take all flash flood warnings seriously as it won’t take a lot of rain to produce flash flooding.
FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE STORMS TONIGHT: A strong cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama tonight. A line of storms are expected to develop in Mississippi and move into northwest Alabama as early as 7 p.m. This line of storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado. We are mostly under a standard slight risk for severe storms tonight. We are not expecting a significant threat for nasty weather, but we won’t be surprised if we see a couple of warnings. Wind shear remains high in this system, but instability (fuel needed for storms to develop) remains fairly low with this system. While the overall severe threat remains low, we think the best chance to see an isolated tornado will likely be in west Alabama. The threat for severe storms is expected to diminish as the line moves into east Alabama after midnight. A marginal (1 out of 5) threat has been issued for east Alabama where storms are expected to move in after 2 a.m.
WIND THREATS TONIGHT: Our main concern will be the potential for trees falling down tonight. Even if storms remain below severe limits tonight, wind gusts up to 30-40 mph will be enough to bring trees down due to a saturated ground from the recent rains. Power outages will be possible. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings tonight. Charge your electronics too. The chance for severe storms and gusty winds will likely occur between 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
TURNING COLDER: Rain will be possible Thursday morning with most of the moisture leaving Alabama Thursday afternoon. Our high temperature Thursday will likely occur shortly after midnight. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s. We will likely stay cloudy and breezy Thursday with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Clouds are expected to move out of our area Thursday night into Friday morning.
FREEZE LIKELY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY MORNING: With any standing water on the roads, we will have to watch out for the potential to see icy or slick spots Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s. With temperatures that cold, bridges and overpasses will be the main concern for potential black ice. Be very careful driving Friday morning as a few roads could be slick.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend is looking mostly dry. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Friday (Valentine’s Day) with highs in the upper 40s. By Saturday, we will see a few extra clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with a small chance for a few showers. Best chance for rain will likely remain south of I-20. High temperatures climbing into the lower 60s.
WET WEATHER RETURNS NEXT WEEK: Next week is looking unsettled once again with several chances for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will remain well above average Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Rain chances will likely go up Monday and again on Wednesday. Second half of next week is looking drier and cooler with highs in the 50s.
