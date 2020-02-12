FIRST ALERT: Strong and severe storms late this evening

FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE STORMS TONIGHT: A strong cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama tonight. A line of storms are expected to develop in Mississippi and move into northwest Alabama as early as 7 p.m. This line of storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado. We are mostly under a standard slight risk for severe storms tonight. We are not expecting a significant threat for nasty weather, but we won’t be surprised if we see a couple of warnings. Wind shear remains high in this system, but instability (fuel needed for storms to develop) remains fairly low with this system. While the overall severe threat remains low, we think the best chance to see an isolated tornado will likely be in west Alabama. The threat for severe storms is expected to diminish as the line moves into east Alabama after midnight. A marginal (1 out of 5) threat has been issued for east Alabama where storms are expected to move in after 2 a.m.