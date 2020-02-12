Experts explain how to handle water damage before it gets dangerous

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with what experts say you need to do quickly and properly so the water damage to your home doesn’t turn dangerous.
Servpro employees are swamped with jobs right now. They say it’s not just the water you need to worry about, it’s what happens after if you don’t dry and clean it properly.
If your house has water coming in, that water can lead to mold or mildew problems if not cleaned properly and promptly.
The mold and mildew are not just odor issues, they’re also health hazards.
Servpro uses high velocity air movers and industrial dehumidifiers to help.
With rain and high winds forecasted, Servpro says they’ll start working on homes where water is not only coming from the ground level, but also from roofs if trees start falling.
“A typical month, we may have 100 to 120 work orders. That’s your home is flooded, or there’s been smoke damage, or whatever. Last week, in a seven day period, with all the rain, we had about 150 work orders,” said Stan Richardson with Servpro Birmingham.
Richardson said if your carpets are wet with rainwater, you really don’t know if that water is safe or what contaminants are in it. He says you should not reuse that carpet.
Richardson says if you believe your home has water damage, you can call Servpro for a free inspection and someone will then discuss the problem, a timeline for repair, and cost.
