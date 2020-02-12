Electric scooter and bikes soon to roll into Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Micro-Transit is now a reality in Birmingham. With Zyp Bikes riding out of Birmingham, city council approved an ordinance to allow the new form of transportation Tuesday.
“This is the type of thing that gets you an additional notch on your belt as far as luring those who you want to come to your city,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.
Councilman Darryl O’Quinn spearheaded the two-year effort. He said the new ordinance will require a vendor to supply traditional bikes, electronic bikes and scooters.
“A vendor will have to provide one bicycle for every 2 scooters that they want to operate in the city because we felt pretty strongly that having bikes is something that we want to retain,” said O’Quinn. “I think it’s also important to address transportation inequity. Not all people can afford to own an automobile and so this provides one more option.”
The ordinance will go into effect upon Mayor Woodfin’s signature.
“Micro-mobility is an additional tool in that toolbox that allows our residents of this city and those who visit our city to get from point A to B, not to mention the environmental positives it has,” said Woodfin.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.