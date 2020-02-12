Daytona 500 vs. Ole Miss football for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a good start to Speed Weeks for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., by winning the pole for the upcoming 62nd running of the Daytona 500 with a speed of 194.582 mph. For Stenhouse Jr., it was the third pole of his career, but first with his new race team JTG Daugherty Racing.
We were able to talk with Stenhouse Jr. via satellite and he talked about his shot at winning the Great American Race, comparing Daytona to Talladega and his favorite off the track passion, Ole Miss Football.
“I love the hire of Lane Kiffin in Oxford,” said Stenhouse Jr. “I would rather win the Daytona 500 than Ole Miss winning the national championship in football, however once I win the 500, I’d take a Rebels title for sure.”
The Daytona 500 is scheduled to race on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The race can be seen on FOX and WBRC FOX6 News.
