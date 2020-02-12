Alabaster firefighters warn overnight weather could bring trees down

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - After heavy rain in Alabaster, firefighters are gearing up and ready for what could be another long night.
With the amount of rain we have had over the last few days the ground is saturated. That means high winds could blow over trees.
Alabaster firefighters say spots in their city had over four inches of rain since Monday.
They have crews on standby to help assist where they’re needed.
Chief Tim Love with Alabaster Fire says their team is ready to handle it. “It’s not going to take a whole lot. During the previous rain without even wind a few trees came down along the roadway." ".... with projected winds up to 60 mph we’re going to have some severe problems, we are prepared for it,” Love explains.
Love says if a tree falls on your house, or in the road and brings down electrical lines stay away and call 911.
If a tree is blocking the road, but no power lines are down call public safety.
Chief Love says there is also a chance of power outages, so go ahead and make sure your phone is fully charged.
