West Alabama flooding problems continue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several hours of continuous rain made travel tough in the Tuscaloosa area.
Rain was an inconvenience in some places. Tuscaloosa City and County faced flooding and road closure problems. Thirty-five roads experienced flooding or experienced washouts in Tuscaloosa County, according to Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley.
Tuscaloosa County road crews were out and about. They advise if you come up to a flooded road, don’t try to cross it.
“Road and Bridge is stretched to the max at this point. They’re doing all they can do to get these roads back up and running,” Lolley said.
You can call Tuscaloosa County Road and Bridge at (205) 345-6600 to report a flooded road.
The Tuscaloosa County EMA is working on getting updated road condition information from the city’s of Tuscaloosa and Northport.
Closed roads as of Monday evening include:
Fosters Loop Rd – the dirt section is closed
Indian Creek Rd ¼ mile west of Bear Creek Rd
Indian Creek Rd at Old Marion Rd
Pleasant Grove Rd is closed
Hagler Coaling Rd at Coaling VFD
Old Greensboro Rd near Ebenezer Church
New Orleans Dr – half of the road has washed out/away
Old Fayette Rd between Brady Montgomery & Traweek Rd
South Sandy Rd
Hemphill Rd is closed near Snag Lake
Sage Drive off of Johnson Rd
Slayton Rd is closed at the bridge
Whitfield Rd
Simpson Swamp Rd
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.