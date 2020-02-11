West Alabama flooding problems continue

Flash flooding in Tuscaloosa
By Kelvin Reynolds | February 10, 2020 at 8:23 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 8:23 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several hours of continuous rain made travel tough in the Tuscaloosa area.

Rain was an inconvenience in some places. Tuscaloosa City and County faced flooding and road closure problems. Thirty-five roads experienced flooding or experienced washouts in Tuscaloosa County, according to Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley.

Tuscaloosa County road crews were out and about. They advise if you come up to a flooded road, don’t try to cross it.

“Road and Bridge is stretched to the max at this point. They’re doing all they can do to get these roads back up and running,” Lolley said.

You can call Tuscaloosa County Road and Bridge at (205) 345-6600 to report a flooded road.

The Tuscaloosa County EMA is working on getting updated road condition information from the city’s of Tuscaloosa and Northport.

Closed roads as of Monday evening include:

Fosters Loop Rd – the dirt section is closed

Indian Creek Rd ¼ mile west of Bear Creek Rd

Indian Creek Rd at Old Marion Rd

Pleasant Grove Rd is closed

Hagler Coaling Rd at Coaling VFD

Old Greensboro Rd near Ebenezer Church

New Orleans Dr – half of the road has washed out/away

Old Fayette Rd between Brady Montgomery & Traweek Rd

South Sandy Rd

Hemphill Rd is closed near Snag Lake

Sage Drive off of Johnson Rd

Slayton Rd is closed at the bridge

Whitfield Rd

Simpson Swamp Rd

