WBRC TV News pioneer dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeremy “Jerry” Levin died this week at the age of 87. Levin served as News Director of WBRC FOX6 News in the 1970’s. He was foundational in forming a modern approach to local news as stations moved from film to video tape.
Jerry Levin later became a Middle East Bureau Chief for CNN. In 1984 he was abducted and held hostage by Hezbollah militants for almost a year before escaping. He converted to Christianity while in captivity.
He and his wife, Sis, worked tirelessly to promote peace in the Middle East. They worked through Christian Peacemaker Teams in the West Bank and Gaza. Together they returned and settled in Birmingham. In 2009 they were both recognized by the Dalai Lama as “Unsung Heroes of Compassion.”
A memorial service celebrating the life of Jerry Levin will be held April 18 at Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham.
