VIDEO: Whale, calf spotted in water near North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An awe-inspiring sight was captured Monday off the Grand Strand’s coast.
Crews with North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue got drone footage of a female Right Whale and her calf. The footage was posted on their Facebook page.
“There are estimated to be fewer than 100 breeding females left in the world,” a post accompanying the video states.
The North Atlantic Right Whale Project with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was able to identify the Right Whale.
The commission said the Right Whale’s name is “Palmetto.” She was first sighted in 1989 and has given birth to five calves. Her last one was in 2009.
Officials said she has a long sighting history in South Carolina which is part of the reason why she was given the name Palmetto.
The commission added that she was last sighted off Georgia with another female on Jan. 8, but she didn’t have a calf at that time. They estimate the calf is about three weeks old based on the drone footage.
Over the last few weeks, there has been a flurry of marine life activity in the waters off the coast of the Carolinas.
A group of white sharks have been hanging around the coast of the Carolinas. One pinged Saturday evening in the area of Surfside Beach.
